BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Lowered to $31.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

