Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $60.11.

