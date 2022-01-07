British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,777 ($37.42) per share, with a total value of £138.85 ($187.10).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,564 ($34.55) per share, with a total value of £153.84 ($207.30).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,520 ($33.96) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($203.75).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,809.50 ($37.86) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,646.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,676.77. The company has a market cap of £64.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,532.90 ($47.61).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

