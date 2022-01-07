Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 39,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $637.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.24 and its 200 day moving average is $525.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

