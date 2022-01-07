Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Ball posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

