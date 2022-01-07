Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $118,840,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

