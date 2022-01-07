Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

LVOX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 358,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

