Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $37.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

