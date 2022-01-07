Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report $4.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $18.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $21.42. 12,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,330. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $59,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

