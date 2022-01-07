Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce $19.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.69 million to $52.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.51 million, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,625. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 million, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

