Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $205.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. James River Group posted sales of $194.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,092. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.42. James River Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

