Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT at $43.38

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms recently commented on FINGF. raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Finning International has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

