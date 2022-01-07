Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $27.88

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 216,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

