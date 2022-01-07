Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $56.30

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $31.98 on Friday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

