Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $56.30

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $31.98 on Friday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
