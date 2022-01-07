Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Target Price at C$7.70

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YRI shares. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

TSE YRI opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

