Brokers Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

