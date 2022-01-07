Brokers Set Expectations for CNX Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 149,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

