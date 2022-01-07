Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases Shares of 168,870 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000. General Mills accounts for 0.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 112.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

GIS stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

