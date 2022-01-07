Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,236,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670,289 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $119,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

