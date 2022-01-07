Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BRBW opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Brunswick Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Brunswick Bancorp alerts:

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.