BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Up 34.9% in December

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 585,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSQR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,914. The company has a market cap of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

