BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.02. 271,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 154,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.41.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

