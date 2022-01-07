Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average of $201.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.