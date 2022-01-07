Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

