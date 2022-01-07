Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $549.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

