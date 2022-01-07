Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

