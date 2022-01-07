Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

