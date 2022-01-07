BullPerks (BLP) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, BullPerks has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BullPerks has a total market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $548,400.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.02 or 0.07639290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,872.96 or 1.00055446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

BullPerks Coin Profile

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,415,114 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

