BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Shares Up 0.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 1,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

