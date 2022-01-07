BZEdge Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $192,855.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00076043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.43 or 0.07650227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00075888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,989.66 or 1.00183292 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007401 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.