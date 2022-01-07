Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,956,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,858,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000.

