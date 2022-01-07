Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

CMCL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.