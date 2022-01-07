Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $30,879.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.70 or 0.07674992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.