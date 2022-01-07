Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,088,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.