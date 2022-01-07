Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 388,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 367,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $94.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

