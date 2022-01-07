Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

