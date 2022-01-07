Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Camden National posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 34,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,370. Camden National has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.