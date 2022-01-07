Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.72 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -324.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

