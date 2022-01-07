Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$96.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$91.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$110.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$85.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$67.73 and a twelve month high of C$91.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.