Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.71.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$58.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$58.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$267,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at C$4,639,572. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$984,067.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,031.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

