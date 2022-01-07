Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $45,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $775.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $807.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $885.59.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

