Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $60.27 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $269.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

