Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $60.27 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

