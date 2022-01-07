Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $91.08 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.44% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $91,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $333.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.11. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

