Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 148,661 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 148,661 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.