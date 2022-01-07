Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,807 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $775.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $807.99 and its 200 day moving average is $815.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $885.59.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.