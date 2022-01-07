Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 17,442 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.44% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $91,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $333.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

