Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,703 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $706.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $598.44 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

