Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.45 and a one year high of C$10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3423 per share. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

