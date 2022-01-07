Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce $49.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $38.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $201.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $607.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 2.07. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.